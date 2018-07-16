Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

US President Donald Trump's backup aircraft and crew arrived in Tallinn last night, Sunday, ahead of Monday's summit with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

Whilst Mr. Trump himself arrived in the customary Air Force One Boeing 747 in Helsinki a little after 9pm local time, the two backup planes, a military transport plane and a Boeing C-32 with their crews are to remain at Tallinn Airport for the duration of the visit.

It is the third high-level European engagement for Mr. Trump in the last week, having already been on an official visit to the UK, and attended the two-day NATO Brussels Summit which started on Wednesday last week.