Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress ({{commentsTotal}})

Current party chairman Jüri Ratas at the most recent Centre Party congress.
Current party chairman Jüri Ratas at the most recent Centre Party congress. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
The Centre Party's Järva County chapter was the first to endorse a candidate for party chairperson ahead of the 13 October congress, which was unsurprisingly current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Riigikogu Centre Party parliamentary group chairperson Kersti Sarapuu, head of the party's Järva County chapter, said that Ratas has demonstrated as party chairperson and prime minister "good and inclusive leadership, a willingness to work as well as tremendous energy."

The Centre Party congress elects a new chairperson every two years.

Ratas replaced longtime party chair Edgar Savisaar as chairperson of the Centre Party in autumn 2016.

In addition to its candidate for the party's top spot, Centre's Järva County chapter also endorsed its candidates for the party board, including Kersti Sarapuu, Anneli Ott, Taavi Aas, Kadri Simson, Aadu Must, Jaanus Karilaid, Jaak Aab, Mailis Reps, and Siret Kotka-Repinski.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

