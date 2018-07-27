Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress

The Centre Party's Järva County chapter was the first to endorse a candidate for party chairperson ahead of the 13 October congress, which was unsurprisingly current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Riigikogu Centre Party parliamentary group chairperson Kersti Sarapuu, head of the party's Järva County chapter, said that Ratas has demonstrated as party chairperson and prime minister "good and inclusive leadership, a willingness to work as well as tremendous energy."

The Centre Party congress elects a new chairperson every two years.

Ratas replaced longtime party chair Edgar Savisaar as chairperson of the Centre Party in autumn 2016.

In addition to its candidate for the party's top spot, Centre's Järva County chapter also endorsed its candidates for the party board, including Kersti Sarapuu, Anneli Ott, Taavi Aas, Kadri Simson, Aadu Must, Jaanus Karilaid, Jaak Aab, Mailis Reps, and Siret Kotka-Repinski.