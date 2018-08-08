news

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Col. Riivo Valge and Maj. Gen. Martin Herem at Wednesday's press conference. 8 August, 2018.
Col. Riivo Valge and Maj. Gen. Martin Herem at Wednesday's press conference. 8 August, 2018. Source: ERR
News

Chief of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Martin Herem and Commander of the Estonian Air Force Col. Riivo Valge confirmed at EDF Headquarters that the spot where a missile accidentally fired from a Spanish Eurofighter jet on Tuesday has apparently been found.

"This morning we found the possible landing site of the missile," Valge said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "Circumstantial evidence point to the missile being there. It is 95% likely that the missile has been found."

According to Valge, while traces of an explosion were identified, the EDF is not in possession of any pieces of the missile itself.

He confirmed, however, that the incident did not endanger civilian air traffic, and added that the circumstances of the missile being discharge remain under investigation.

Valge said earlier on Wednesday that nearly 60 tips had been received regarding the possible location of the missile, which were mapped to help narrow the search area. Speaking to Vikerraadio on Wednesday morning, he noted that the trajectory of the missile had been confirmed and the search area had been narrowed to the area surrounding Endla Blog in Jõgeva County.

"In all likelihood, the missile exploded in midair," he explained. "The certainty that there is no danger is increased by the fact that it destructs upon hitting the ground. As we have no direct confirmation that anyone had seen an explosion or pieces of the missile, we will handle this as a dangerous incident and will try to confirm our theories."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natoestonian defence forcesbaltic air policing


