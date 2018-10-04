Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

The henhouses of Valga County poultry producer Sanlind are to be liquidated and 200,000 chickens taken to a slaughterhouse in Poland after salmonella was detected at two farms belonging to the company.

Andres Puksov, the owner of OÜ Sanlind, which produces eggs sold under the Kodutalu, Kodukoha, Pisihää, Hiigelhää and Hüva brands, told regional daily Lõuna-Eesti Postimees that the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) detected salmonella bacteria in a number of samples.

According to Puskov, all 200,000 chickens from a total of seven farms will be transported to Poland in large trucks for slaughter.

He did not rule out, however, that it might be possible to continue production and restore customer trust in his company's products after the panic has died down.

Vladimir Sapožnin, head of DAVA Foods Estonia, the largest egg producer in the country, told ERR that the additional orders received by his company are currently being processed.

"I believe that, together with Estonia's other egg producers, not a single store counter will end up empty," he said.

"We are cooperating with all of Estonia's larger retail chains, and no doubt the volumes being ordered have increased as a result of this news," Sapožnin confirmed. "We are currently making operational changes to supply all stores that have placed additional orders."

