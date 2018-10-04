news

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Chicken eggs. Photo is illustrative.
Chicken eggs. Photo is illustrative. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
Business

The henhouses of Valga County poultry producer Sanlind are to be liquidated and 200,000 chickens taken to a slaughterhouse in Poland after salmonella was detected at two farms belonging to the company.

Andres Puksov, the owner of OÜ Sanlind, which produces eggs sold under the Kodutalu, Kodukoha, Pisihää, Hiigelhää and Hüva brands, told regional daily Lõuna-Eesti Postimees that the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) detected salmonella bacteria in a number of samples.

According to Puskov, all 200,000 chickens from a total of seven farms will be transported to Poland in large trucks for slaughter.

He did not rule out, however, that it might be possible to continue production and restore customer trust in his company's products after the panic has died down.

Vladimir Sapožnin, head of DAVA Foods Estonia, the largest egg producer in the country, told ERR that the additional orders received by his company are currently being processed.

"I believe that, together with Estonia's other egg producers, not a single store counter will end up empty," he said.

"We are cooperating with all of Estonia's larger retail chains, and no doubt the volumes being ordered have increased as a result of this news," Sapožnin confirmed. "We are currently making operational changes to supply all stores that have placed additional orders."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

salmonellaveterinary and food boardpoultry


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

02.10

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

Opinion
01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

Culture
2019 Elections
Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

Speaking with ERR, Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that making the second pension pillar, which is currently mandatory for all persons born in 1983 or later, voluntary will be one of his party's most important campaign promises. According to Seeder, however, this would only be an intermediate step as the goal would be to abolish the second pillar altogether.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

16:49

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

15:53

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

14:47

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

13:51

Former US ambassador to Estonia speaks out about reasons for stepping down

12:49

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

12:05

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

11:50

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

10:38

Culture.ee: 'A century of the Estonian home in the city'

10:16

Prosecutor sees no problem with high number of wiretaps, lawyers disagree

09:25

Foreign service discussions may soon include trade promotion as well

08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

Estonia 100 committee: Centennial has reached Estonian people

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: