news

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
Euros.
Euros. Source: (Marco Verch/Wikimedia Commons)
Business

The Legal Affairs Committee has sent a bill on payment accounts to its first reading in the Riigikogu that should promote foreign investments in Estonia and is hoped to attract Estonian e-residents back to the country as well.

The bill would introduce the possibility of using an account opened in a bank or payment institution in any contracting state of the European Economic Area (EEA) to establish a private limited company in Estonia. The current act requires the account of a private limited company to be opened in Estonia before the company can be established, according to a Riigikogu press release.

According to Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee Jaanus Karilaid, this amendment would improve Estonia's business environment.

"Currently, foreign investors give up investing in Estonia and establish their companies elsewhere because tehy cannot open an account here remotely," Karilaid said. "This bill would liberalise our economic environment and bring foreign investors and e-residents back to Estonia."

Committee member Külliki Kübarsepp believes that the bill would benefit from better coordination among financial supervision authorities.

"The Financial Intelligence Unit of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Financial Supervision Authority do not always agree with the Ministry of Finance," she said. "In light of the Danske Bank case, it is particularly important not to ignore other possible risks while promoting entrepreneurship."

The bill in question should eliminate state fees on entering or changing an entrepreneur's email address; currently, an €18 fee is levied on changing an entry. The bill would not change the procedure for establishing a public liimited company, however; a securities account at an Estonian bank would remain a requirement.

The first reading of the Bill on Amendments to the Commercial Code, the Non-profit Associations Act and the State Fees Act (712 SE) is scheduled for the 24 October plenary sitting of the Riigikogu. The bill was initiated by the Government of the Republic.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikoguinvestmentsforeign investmentslegal affairs committee


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:55

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

13.10

Luik meets with Italian Defence Minister, visits EU NAVFOR Med headquarters

12.10

Party finances: Centre debt twice Reform, many other parties owe nothing

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:44

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

13.10

Odyssey merges Olympic Entertainment Group with self

13.10

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline

12.10

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

12.10

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

Culture
2019 Elections

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

In a speech made at the Centre Party congress on Saturday, Prime Minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said that in order to build a fair country with a strong middle class, the Centre Party will need a convincing win at the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:14

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

17:36

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

16:49

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

16:04

Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

15:55

Gallery: New Arvo Pärt Centre opening in Laulasmaa this week

15:30

Interview: Vahur Afanasjev's tribute to a fading culture

14:47

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row

13:51

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

12:44

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

11:42

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

10:49

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

09:55

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

14.10

Gallery: Students primary force behind excavation of medieval Kalamaja find

13.10

Day in the Life: Erle the hatmaker

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: