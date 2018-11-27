Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units

A delegation from the Russian Center for Arms Control is in Estonia from Monday through Thursday this week in order to inspect units of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) within the framework of the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The goal of conducting arms checks is to ensure trust and security between OSCE member states, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) said on Tuesday.

The Russian delegation will visit the EDF's Central Training Area, the 1st Infantry Brigade as well as the 2nd Infantry Brigade. A report on the results of their inspections will be forwarded to all OSCE member states.

Estonia's own arms control inspectors hav previously inspected the Armed Forces of Belarus as as attended the Russian military exercise Zapad as observers. Estonians have likewise participated in inspections led by other NATO member states.

Under the Vienna Document, OSCE member states provide each other with overviews of their respective arms and personnel as well as allow them to inspect their units and bases. Member states likewise give each other prior notice regarding military exercise meeting or exceeding specific numbers of miliary equipment or troops.

The OSCE includes 57 member states in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

