news

Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Col. Vahur Karus led the Russian delegation around Tapa Army Base on Tuesday. 27 November 2018.
Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Col. Vahur Karus led the Russian delegation around Tapa Army Base on Tuesday. 27 November 2018. Source: mil.ee
News

A delegation from the Russian Center for Arms Control is in Estonia from Monday through Thursday this week in order to inspect units of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) within the framework of the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The goal of conducting arms checks is to ensure trust and security between OSCE member states, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) said on Tuesday.

The Russian delegation will visit the EDF's Central Training Area, the 1st Infantry Brigade as well as the 2nd Infantry Brigade. A report on the results of their inspections will be forwarded to all OSCE member states.

Estonia's own arms control inspectors hav previously inspected the Armed Forces of Belarus as as attended the Russian military exercise Zapad as observers. Estonians have likewise participated in inspections led by other NATO member states.

Under the Vienna Document, OSCE member states provide each other with overviews of their respective arms and personnel as well as allow them to inspect their units and bases. Member states likewise give each other prior notice regarding military exercise meeting or exceeding specific numbers of miliary equipment or troops.

The OSCE includes 57 member states in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiaestonian defence forcesosce


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

26.11

Prime minister calls meeting of security committee over Kerch Strait attack

26.11

Katri Raik appointed new interior minister

26.11

Estonia condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian vessels in Kerch Strait

26.11

Riigikogu to vote on UN Migration Compact declaration on Monday

25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

Estonia 100
Opinion
25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

FEATURE
BUSINESS
23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

Culture
2019 Elections
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018.

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest

According to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), there was no attempt to interfere with the conducting of a lawfully organised public meeting being held in front of the Riigikogu on Monday, 26 November, due to which there is no basis for launching a criminal investigation into the matter.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:54

Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units

16:50

Deputy committee chair: Russian aggression must be met with sanctions

15:52

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest

14:49

Estonian officials reviewing files of 40 Syrians in Turkey

14:02

Kaljulaid calls Russia's attack on Ukrainian naval vessels war in Europe

13:07

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

12:19

Riigikogu members to draw up statement in support of Ukraine

12:03

Arvo Pärt receives two high honours in Poland

11:18

Kaja Kallas: UN Migration Compact vote amounts to government failure

10:12

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

09:17

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

08:59

Riigikogu adopts declaration in support of UN Compact on Migration

26.11

Tsahkna: Security situation requires end to political games in Estonia

26.11

Declaration on UN Migration Compact under discussion in the Riigikogu

26.11

EKRE anti-migration pact protest gets out of hand, Ratas condemns violence Updated

26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

Construction volume increases in third quarter

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

26.11

Prime minister calls meeting of security committee over Kerch Strait attack

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: