news

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA- ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Credit rating agency Standard and Pooor's.
Credit rating agency Standard and Pooor's. Source: Photo: Reuters/Scanpix
Business

The rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has affirmed its AA-/A-1+ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Estonia, with a stable outlook.

Both S&P and Fitch have rated Estonia AA-, the Estonian Ministry of Finance said. The sovereign rating reflects the agency's assessment of the capability of the government to meet its obligations in the future. The stable outlook demonstrates the agency's expectation that Estonia's strong economic growth will continue, spokespeople for the ministry said. 

"The stable outlook reflects the balance between Estonia's track record of prudent fiscal management and solid growth prospects, against its lower per-capita GDP than that of peers rated in the AA category," S&P said. "In the longer term, we could raise our ratings on Estonia if average incomes were to converge further toward levels in the eurozone, reflecting further productivity gains in higher-wage sectors, particularly services."

The rating agency said that the ratings are supported by Estonia's strong and predictable institutions, its highly educated workforce, the government's long track record of prudent fiscal management, which includes the preservation of substantial fiscal reserves, as well as its membership of the EU, the eurozone, and NATO. The ratings are constrained by Estonia's moderate income levels compared with those of peers in the eurozone.

"At the same time, high wage and price inflation confirm that risks of overheating persist, with fiscal policy broadly neutral," it said, adding that the impact of recent cross-border money laundering allegations could pose a reputational threat to the financial sector, but should have limited knock-on effects on Estonia's broader economy.

S&P projects that growth rates will decrease from their elevated 2017 levels, but remain close to 3% over the next three years. As a small, open economy, Estonia's growth outlook will depend on developments in its main export partners in the eurozone and Scandinavia. In the next few years, S&P expects continued strong demand for Estonian exports, particularly services, which will support sustained current account surpluses over the next two years.

"Investments, including projects to modernise the oil shale industry and improve rail links with the Baltic states and Poland, are expected to continue over the next few years," the agency said. "In our view, such infrastructure investment supports sustainable economic growth, in contrast to the credit-fueled construction investment growth in the real estate sector seen in the pre-crisis years."

Offsetting weak investment growth this year, private consumption growth almost doubled to 4.4% during the first nine months of 2018, up from 2.3% during the same period last year. This has led to a marked increase in imports, with net exports contributing negatively to headline GDP.

The Estonian labour market, meanwhile, remains a primary constraint to medium- and long-term economic growth prospects, given the country's adverse demographic profile.

Nevertheless, there have been some promising shifts in demographic trends. In particular, since 2015, net immigration has become increasingly positive, meaning that Estonia's population has started to increase for the first time since the country regained its independence. Rising immigration particularly from Finland, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine are the major contributors to this trend reversal. This development also appears to be slowing down the decline in Estonia's working age population, which is now decreasing by less than 4,000 per year, S&P observed. 

"Given its very contained gross debt levels, the government is in a net creditor position, in our view, and will remain so for the foreseeable future," the rating agency said.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of finances&p


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09.12

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official

08.12

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

08.12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

08.12

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
Anti-migration compact protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. 9 December 2018.

Gallery: Anti-migration compact protest held in Tallinn

The Smart and Healthy Estonia (Tark ja Terve Eesti) movement held a protest at Freedom Square on Sunday against the UN Global Compact for Migration and in support of the freedom of speech. At the same time, Estonia 200 convened at the adjacent Wabadus Café, promising an alternative to fearmongering politics.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:53

UN conference adopts migration compact, Estonia to issue approval next week

12:44

Ida-Viru Central Hospital to charge for uncancelled specialist appointments

11:40

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10:51

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:49

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

08:56

Gallery: Anti-migration compact protest held in Tallinn

09.12

Toronto Estonian community to open new centre in 2021 Updated

09.12

Opposition parties ready to do anything to get to power says prime minister

09.12

UK planning landing operations exercise in Estonia in summer 2019

09.12

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official

08.12

Day in the Life: Jaanek the ceramics sales manager

08.12

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

08.12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

08.12

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: