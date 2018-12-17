Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

The Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed in Vilnius on Monday to remain in one time zone after the EU abolishes the practice of switching between summer and winter time every year, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Monday.

"Together with the colleagues, we agreed to keep one time zone among the Baltic states in the future as well," Mr Skvernelis told journalists following his meeting with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis.

The three heads of government did not, however, disclose whether the three neighbouring states would opt to remain permanently on summer or winter time.

Ratas noted that Estonia would want to agree on a single time zone with Finland as well.

"Our interests would be met if Finland chose the same regime, but this has not been done yet," he commented.

The EU is considering abolishing the long-standing practice of switching between summer and winter time as of 2021. The European Commission has proposed making the switch sooner.

