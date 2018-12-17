news

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends ({{commentsTotal}})

The EU will continue switching between summer and winter time through 2021.
The EU will continue switching between summer and winter time through 2021.
The Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed in Vilnius on Monday to remain in one time zone after the EU abolishes the practice of switching between summer and winter time every year, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Monday.

"Together with the colleagues, we agreed to keep one time zone among the Baltic states in the future as well," Mr Skvernelis told journalists following his meeting with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis.

The three heads of government did not, however, disclose whether the three neighbouring states would opt to remain permanently on summer or winter time.

Ratas noted that Estonia would want to agree on a single time zone with Finland as well.

"Our interests would be met if Finland chose the same regime, but this has not been done yet," he commented.

The EU is considering abolishing the long-standing practice of switching between summer and winter time as of 2021. The European Commission has proposed making the switch sooner.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Toomas Sildam.

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Pro Patria's opposition to the UN Global Compact for Migration will not prevent Estonia from joining it, leaving the party as a member of the ruling coalition with a choice — to either swallow the loss, or issue a no-confidence motion against Social Democratic Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser and resign from the government, writes journalist Toomas Sildam.

