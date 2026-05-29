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Baltic decision on permanent summer time stalls over Finland's preference

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A public clock on a city street in Tallinn.
A public clock on a city street in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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The Baltic countries agree that clock changes should be abolished and that permanent summer time should be adopted. However, since Finland would prefer permanent winter time, Estonia does not want to create a time difference with them, meaning no decision is expected in the near future.

The idea of ending clock changes in Europe dates back to 2017, when a citizens' initiative was submitted to the Finnish Parliament calling for the abolition of daylight saving time. It was signed by more than 70,000 citizens concerned about the negative effects of switching to summer time on public health.

The Finnish Parliament's Transport and Communications Committee supported the initiative, noting that experts believe the practice has more drawbacks than benefits.

Various studies have shown that changing the clocks can negatively affect health by disrupting biorhythms, increasing the risk of heart attacks, contributing to chronic sleep deprivation, and reducing concentration.

In 2018, the European Commission also addressed the issue, recommending that member states abolish clock changes and move to permanent summer time. However, each country retains the authority to decide, and there is no requirement to end seasonal time changes.

Kuldar Leis. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Last week, transport ministers from the Baltic states met, and according to Estonia's Minister of Infrastructure, Kuldar Leis, the issue of clock changes — raised by Lithuania — was discussed there as well. The countries were in agreement on the matter.

"From a transport perspective, we in the Baltic region are all in agreement that we could switch to permanent summer time and stop changing the clocks. But this must happen with all three countries together, and ideally Finland should also be in the same boat," Leis explained.

However, beyond confirming a shared position, no further conclusions were reached at the meeting, as no specific date or next steps were set. According to Leis, responsibility for the issue lies with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which handles the substantive work.

Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo said it is difficult to see clock changes being abolished in the near future.

"No need to hide it — there have been difficult times in the global economy and security recently. Clock changes have not been among the top priorities for discussion," Keldo told ERR.

Erkki Keldo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Although the Baltic states would all prefer to adopt permanent summer time, Finland would opt for winter time.

"Indeed, our preference is summer time, but for us and for businesses, it's important to remain in the same time zone as our neighbors — so the Finland issue is still ongoing," Keldo said. He added that while ending clock changes could benefit public health, economic impacts must also be considered.

"The concern is that if we stop changing the clocks and remain on summer time while Finland does not, it would negatively affect businesses. Constantly dealing with a one- or two-hour difference with neighbors is also problematic," Keldo explained.

The issue has not recently been discussed with Finland, but according to Keldo, the European Commission has commissioned a new study on the effects of clock changes. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year, after which discussions may resume.

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Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Argo Ideon

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