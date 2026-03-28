Clocks go forward an hour in Estonia overnight Sunday

The clocks in Estonia and across Europe go forward an hour Sunday, with the switch to daylight saving time.

This means that on Sunday, March 29, at 3 a.m., the clocks go forward to 4 a.m.

All EU member states and European countries more broadly make the switch to daylight saving time at the same point in time, to ensure the smooth functioning of the common market and freedom of travel.

Standard time resumes on the last Sunday of October, when the clocks go back an hour.

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