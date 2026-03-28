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Clocks go forward an hour in Estonia overnight Sunday

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The clocks in Estonia and the rest of the EU go forward an hour at 3.00 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
The clocks in Estonia and the rest of the EU go forward an hour at 3.00 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The clocks in Estonia and across Europe go forward an hour Sunday, with the switch to daylight saving time.

This means that on Sunday, March 29, at 3 a.m., the clocks go forward to 4 a.m.

All EU member states and European countries more broadly make the switch to daylight saving time at the same point in time, to ensure the smooth functioning of the common market and freedom of travel.

Standard time resumes on the last Sunday of October, when the clocks go back an hour.

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Clocks go forward an hour in Estonia overnight Sunday

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