Clocks go forward one hour in Estonia, EU early Sunday morning

News
The clocks go forward an hour at 3 a.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023.
The clocks go forward an hour at 3 a.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The clocks go forward in Estonia and the rest of Europe this weekend.

This means that 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, becomes 4 a.m. with the switch to daylight saving time.

All EU member states make the switch across the bloc's three time zones, in the interests of the internal market functioning uniformly, as do most non-EU European states such as the UK.

Standard time starts again on Sunday, October 26.

Standard time begins again on the last Sunday of October at four o'clock, and then the clock hands are moved one hour back.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

