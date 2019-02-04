news

Prime minister to meet with Baltic counterparts in Riga ({{commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is meeting with his Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in Riga on Monday, where he will meet the new Latvian prime minister as well.

Mr Ratas will meet Latvia's new prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in Riga to discuss the Latvian presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers, issues concerning the European Union and Brexit, the digital single market, and matters touching on the EU's long-term budget strategy.

His meeting with the new Latvian head of government will be the first. "I wish Krišjānis Kariņš all the best, for his new task as prime minister as well as leading the work of the Baltic Council of Ministers," Mr Ratas said. "The priorities of Latvia—strengthening security, developing local interconnectivity and defending our common interests in the EU—are important to all of us."

The meeting will also discuss transatlantic relations, issues concerning Russia and the situation in Ukraine. Three gargantuan infrastructure projects are also on the agenda, namely continuing work on Rail Baltica, the common gas market of the Baltic states, and synchronising the electricity network of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with Central Europe.

The prime ministers will also meet with the director of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence in Riga, Jānis Sārts. Mr Ratas is expected to be back in Tallinn on Monday evening.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

estonialithuaniajüri ratasbaltic stateslatviasaulius skverneliskrišjānis kariņš


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

