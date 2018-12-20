news

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Pro Patria Secretary General Priit Sibul.
Pro Patria Secretary General Priit Sibul. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The junior coalition party Pro Patria announced on Thursday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have the government's mandate to endorse the UN Global Compact for Migration, and non-government mandated actions will have "explicit consequences."

Pro Patria has done everything in its power to halt accession to the migration compact, Pro Patria Secretary General Priit Sibul was quoted by party spokespeople as saying.

"Due to the Pro Patria ministers' opposition, the government has not authorised the Minister of Foreign Affairs to approve the compact on migration," Mr Sibul said. "Thus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in his actions is based on the Riigikogu's endorsement alone; he does not have the government's explicit mandate for the UN vote. Pro Patria's clear objective is to prevent the government's endorsement of the migration compact. Thus far, the party has succeeded."

According to the secretary general, it is a fact that there were not a sufficient number of votes in the current Riigikogu to prevent accession to the compact.

"In this matter, it does not make much of a difference whether Sven Mikser or Marina Kaljurand is the foreign minister — both of them support accession to an accord that is detrimental to Estonia," he said. "Pro Patria's message is that acting without the government's mandate will have explicit consequences."

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday night endorsed the Global Compact for Migration. The accord was endorsed with a 152-5 vote with 12 abstentions. Irsael, the Czech Republic, Poland, the US and Hungary voted against the compact.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairspro patria partyun global compact for migration


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
19.12

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

19.12

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

19.12

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

19.12

Ossinovski expects poverty significantly decreased in 2018

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

19.12

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

19.12

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:44

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

13:41

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps

12:36

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

12:10

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

11:44

Activities related to terrorism now added to list of crimes in Estonia

11:18

Research agreement signed pegging R&D spending to gross domestic product

10:20

New ID card issue: Codes can be read using torch, without opening envelope

09:36

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

08:49

Prosecutor publishes names of suspects in Danske money laundering case

19.12

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

19.12

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering Updated

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

19.12

'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

19.12

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

19.12

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

19.12

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

19.12

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

19.12

Ossinovski expects poverty significantly decreased in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: