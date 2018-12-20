Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps

The junior coalition party Pro Patria announced on Thursday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have the government's mandate to endorse the UN Global Compact for Migration, and non-government mandated actions will have "explicit consequences."

Pro Patria has done everything in its power to halt accession to the migration compact, Pro Patria Secretary General Priit Sibul was quoted by party spokespeople as saying.

"Due to the Pro Patria ministers' opposition, the government has not authorised the Minister of Foreign Affairs to approve the compact on migration," Mr Sibul said. "Thus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in his actions is based on the Riigikogu's endorsement alone; he does not have the government's explicit mandate for the UN vote. Pro Patria's clear objective is to prevent the government's endorsement of the migration compact. Thus far, the party has succeeded."

According to the secretary general, it is a fact that there were not a sufficient number of votes in the current Riigikogu to prevent accession to the compact.

"In this matter, it does not make much of a difference whether Sven Mikser or Marina Kaljurand is the foreign minister — both of them support accession to an accord that is detrimental to Estonia," he said. "Pro Patria's message is that acting without the government's mandate will have explicit consequences."

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday night endorsed the Global Compact for Migration. The accord was endorsed with a 152-5 vote with 12 abstentions. Irsael, the Czech Republic, Poland, the US and Hungary voted against the compact.

