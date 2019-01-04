Estonian population up over 4,300 on year, totalling over 1.36 million

As of 1 January, the total number of residents listed in Estonia's population register was up more than 4,300 on year, boosting the country's total population to 1,366,020.

The population increased by 4,337, from 1,361,683 as of 1 January 2018.

The number of residents with Estonian citizenship, meanwhile, totalled 1,146,171, indicating an increase of 1,802 compared to 1 January 2018, when residents with Estonian citizenship totalled 1,144,369.

Among Estonia's population are citizens of a total of 144 countries, including 88,785 citizens of Russia, 76,148 stateless persons, and 9,771 Ukrainian citizens.

As of 1 January, 8,800 Finnish citizens, 5,648 Latvian citizens and 3,607 German citizens were registered as living in Estonia, as were 2,534 Lithuanian, 2,013 Italian and 1,974 Belarusian citizens.

