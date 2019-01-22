news

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Luminor headquarters in Tallinn.
Luminor headquarters in Tallinn. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Business

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control over Estonia's Luminor Bank by the US-based Blackstone Group.

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Luminor Bank of Estonia by the Blackstone Group of the US," the Commission said in a press release on Tuesday. 

The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, given its limited impact on the market structure.

Nordic banks Nordea and DNB announced in mid-September that they will sell a 60% stake in Luminor, a bank operating in the Baltic states, to a consortium led by private equity funds managed by US investment giant Blackstone with a transaction volume of €1 billion.

As a result of the transaction, Nordea and DNB will each hold approximately 20% of Luminor and maintain ongoing representation on Luminor's board of directors. Additionally, Blackstone has entered into an agreement with Nordea to purchase their remaining 20% stake over the coming years. DNB wishes to continue within the circle of owners.

"We are focusing on a long-term strategy," Nadim El Gabbani, the senior managing director at Blackstone responsible for European investments, said in an interview with daily Postimees in September 2018. "We will not be owners forever; we will leave at some point. This will happen in four to seven years. Our longest investments have lasted for slightly over 10 years."

According to El Gabbani, the most likely exit would be listing the company on several stock exchanges.

"I think that before we think about exiting, the main thing is to focus on the activity of the bank," he emphasised. "Only once the bank is fully independent and its activity is what the management board wants it to be is there a point in listing, But first we must focus on the activity of the bank."

Blackstone is one of the largest investment firms in the world, managing approximately $440 billion worth of assets worldwide. The company's investment funds are focused on OTC companies, real estate, government bonds, listed companies, non-investment grade bonds, real assets and secondary markets across the world.

Luminor was established as an independent Baltic bank in autumn 2017, built on the Baltic businesses of Nordea and DNB and combining experience and knowledge from the Nordics. Nordea and DNB announced its plan to merge business operations in the Baltic countries in summer 2016. Prior to the transaction with Blackstone, DNB owned 43.5% of Luminor, with Nordea owning the rest of the stake. The bank took over over 930,000 of DNB's customers and 350,000 Nordea customers. Luminor has a total of 3,000 employees and the bank is the third largest in the Baltics. Luminor has over €15 billion of assets.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionluminorbanksblackstone group


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

21.01

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

21.01

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

Opinion
18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:44

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

17:03

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

16:22

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

15:37

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

15:09

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

14:16

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

13:14

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

12:37

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

11:53

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

11:01

Anu Tali begins second half of final season conducting Florida orchestra

10:24

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

09:46

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

08:59

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

21.01

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: