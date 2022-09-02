Blackstone acquires Nordea's remaining shareholding in Luminor

News
Luminor Bank in Tallinn.
Luminor Bank in Tallinn. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

With the purchase of 11.6 percent of Luminor Holding from Nordea, a consortium led by private equity funds managed by Blackstone now owns 80 percent of Luminor Holding, the parent company of Luminor Bank, the bank announced Thursday.

Nils Melngailis, chair of the supervisory boards of Luminor Bank and Luminor Holding, thanked Nordea for sponsoring the establishment of Luminor and supporting it thereafter, according to a press release. He also acknowledged Blackstone's support as evidenced by their increased investment in the bank.

"Our improving performance, solid financial standing and prudent risk management means that Luminor, under the executive leadership of Peter Bosek, is well placed to continue the positive momentum it has shown in recent years," Melngailis said. "This will allow us to expand our activities with individuals and companies across all three Baltic countries."

In 2018, DNB Bank ASA (DNB) and Nordea Bank Apb (Nordea) entered into an agreement to sell 60.1 percent of their shareholding in Luminor Holding to a consortium led by private equity funds managed by Blackstone.

At the time, DNB and Nordea each retained a 19.95 percent equity stake in the company, and Blackstone agreed to purchase Nordea's remaining stake over the following years.

Last December, Blackstone acquired 8.4 percent of Luminor Holding from Nordea. Following the transaction announced Thursday, Blackstone now owns 80.05 percent of Luminor Holding, with DNB retaining ownership over the remaining 19.95 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:47

Alexela, Eesti Energia natural gas also breaks €4-per-cubic-meter mark

19:02

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

18:37

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

18:22

Ministry: Competition Authority to keep eye on gas prices to households

18:07

Court ruling to suspend all bear hunting overturned

17:42

State plans broader scope of scenarios where PPA officers can use tasers

17:32

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

17:10

Estonia's representative will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

17:02

More than €175 million from defense budget reaches Estonian economy in 2021

16:43

Ministry of Justice plans to merge prison medicine with general healthcare

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

11:07

Minister: No additional energy price support measures currently agreed on

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: