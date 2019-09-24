ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Luminor pop-up branch in Tallinn's Ülemiste City. Sept. 23, 2019.
Luminor pop-up branch in Tallinn's Ülemiste City. Sept. 23, 2019. Source: Luminor
Baltic bank Luminor opened its first ever pop-up office on Monday, located in the Ülemiste City complex in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. The bank intends to take this novel approach to customer service to Latvia and Lithuania as well.

"Luminor's external partners team will be moving into the first pop-up office at Valukoja 7 through the end of October in order to break out of the typical bank building, come closer to our clients and offer financial advice, exciting discussions and an enjoyable meeting space for discussing financial matters in a novel environment," said Kristjan Jasinski, head of external partners at Luminor.

According to Jasinski, two to three people will start working at the "different kind of office" on a daily basis who will meet with clients, offer financial advice, and introduce the bank's digital channels as well as other solutions.

"Should a client want a more thorough consultation, the appropriate expert from Luminor will come meet them at the pop-up office," he added.

Luminor intends to expand its pop-up concept to Latvia and Lithuania as well.

Throughout the month of October, Luminor will also be organizing several seminars at the Ülemiste campus, on topics including about financial wisdom, retirement planning, and purchasing a home.

Luminor's pop-up office was erected in cooperation with Estonian house producer Ööd.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bankingluminorülemiste citybanks


