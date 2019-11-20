Luminor ATM service temporarily limited or unavailable

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
A Danske/Luminor ATM. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Luminor's ATM service in Estonia is temporarily limited or unavailable for technical reasons, the bank announced Wednesday.

The bank is addressing the cause of the disruptions and expect ATM transactions to be restored to normal operation soon, Luminor said in a press release.

As the bank works to fix the problem, customers who need to withdraw cash are advised to withdraw money from the nearest ATM owned by another bank, or at Coop grocery store and Olerex gas station terminals offering cashback services.

The bank will reimburse any withdrawal fees incurred while their ATM system is down.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

