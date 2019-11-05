ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Paulius Zurauskas, Luminor's new head of markets, will also lead its new DCM service.
Paulius Zurauskas, Luminor's new head of markets, will also lead its new DCM service. Source: Luminor
Economy

Luminor is to launch Debt Capital Markets (DCM) services for large companies, a move which the bank says will help businesses to broadening their funding alternatives.

"We believe that the conditions are right for us to start building up our Baltic DCM service," Andrius Nacajus, head of corporate banking at Luminor, said according to a press release. "We see increasing demand from institutional investors for high quality fixed income assets, while at the same time, large companies are striving to diversify their funding sources.

Paulius Zurauskas, who was hired by the bank as its new head of markets, will also be in charge of building up its DCM offering, Nacajus continued. "[Zurauskas] has been involved in most of the recent bond issues by large companies in the Baltics, including Latvenergo, Lietuvos Energija (now Ignitis), Maxima Grupe and airBaltic," he added.

Zurauskas is replacing Julius Lazauskas in the role, who has worked at Luminor and DNB before it for 13 years.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bankingluminorbanks
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
17:11

EKRE MP says party should file civil lawsuit against Mary Kross

16:42

Police swoop on youth online drug ring

16:16

Bank of Estonia analysis warns of negative impact of pension reforms

15:44

Tallinn city government to approve new alcohol restrictions

15:07

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services

14:32

Tallinn University professor: International law impossible without Russia

14:03

Tallink October passenger numbers up 1.9 percent on year

13:18

State to close loophole in maternity and redundancy tax benefits

12:50

Rescue board rolling out fire safety audit for apartment buildings

12:17

Bar association voices concern over searches of law offices

11:54

Tartu to establish crisis command headquarters in city center

11:25

Ex-justice chancellor skeptical of pharmacy reforms, supports competition

10:59

Wintry, slippery conditions to last all week

10:29

Social affairs ministry spokesperson interested in pharmacy chains proposal

09:52

Pharmacy reform deadlock continues

09:21

Tractable exercise comes to end in Estonia

08:54

State rail company plans full electrification by 2028

08:19

State rail company Elron posts €1.3 million Q3 losses

04.11

Võru mayor: We'll be better prepared for next storm

04.11

What the papers say: Third IT minister's the charm, Sildaru in school

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: