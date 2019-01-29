news

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre).
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre). Source: ERR
News

Estonia is required to terminated its fee-based booking and waiting area system for vehicles at the country's eastern border with the Russian Federation, since no country may make greater demands on those leaving the Schengen area, which Estonia is part of, than has been established in union-wide rules.

The European Commission, the part of the EU responsible for legislation, implementing decisions, upholding treaties the  and managing the bloc's day-to-day business, has explained that Schengen border rules have been established very precisely. 

These requirements include exhaustive details on what happens with those leaving a Schengen country's borders. Paying for a queue number or waiting area are not requirements, thus they must be removed in Estonia, the Commission says.

A ''smart'' booking system has been in development on Estonia's eastern border for some time, which entails drivers booking a time for border crossing and then retiring to a paid waiting area which reportedly includes facilities like showers.

The European Commission has expressed concerns that money is just for that – queueing and waiting, and informed Estonia of its views last week.

Janek Mäggi (Centre), Minister of Public Administration and head of the interior ministry's border guard policy department, says he hopes that Estonia will be able to get an exception to these rules from the commission.

"We believe that traffic management measures are not unde Schengen border rules jurisdiction. However, the commission is of the opinion that the Schengen border rules regulate everything, including then the management of traffic on the roads approaching border crossing points,'' said Mr Mäggi.

''I suppose we have different principle interpretations," he continued.

The European Commission for its part says that whilst paid bookings and waiting areas are a part of traffic management in some sense, essentially, exiting the Schengen area is still being restricted.

Estonia not only Schengen Zone state operating such systems on external border

The current booking system and waiting areas reportedly bring in around €2.5-3 million per annum, from passenger car fee of €1.5 euros and a waiting area fee of €3.

Similar booking systems are apparently also in use in Finland and Lithuania, two other countries with external Schengen zone borders (Finland with the Russian Federation, Lithuania with Belarus and, via the Kaliningrad exclave, Russia too) and, according to Mr Mäggi, the Commission is not making demands on those countries about their systems at present.

In Finland, the crossing area is financed solely from the state budget, while in Lithuania, the base sum is financed from a combination of state budget and additional fees paid by private individuals crossing the border.

Estonia also has a land border with Latvia to the south, and maritime borders with Finland and Sweden. These countries are all in the Schengen Zone.

Construction of a properly-demarcated border with the Russian Federation is an on-going project, with tens of millions of Euros due to be invested.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian-russian borderschengen zoneestonia in the euestonia in schengen zoneestonian border with russia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

28.01

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

28.01

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

28.01

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

Opinion
23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:39

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

11:40

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

10:35

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

09:43

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

The 16 MPs not running in the general election, and some of their reasons

28.01

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

28.01

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

28.01

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

28.01

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

27.01

Government to create committee on diaspora and global cultural policy

27.01

Ice hockey teams of 5 NATO militaries to hold tournament in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: