Number of murders, manslaughters continues to decline in 2018

The number of manslaughters and murders in Estonia has shown a continued downward trend. 2018 was the quietest year since the middle of the 20th century, criminal statistics of the Ministry of Justice show.

As the Baltic News Service reported on Wednesday, a total of 36 manslaughters and seven murders, including attempted murders, were registered in Estonia last year. Altogether 26 people lost their lives.

In 2017, 37 manslaughters and eight murders, including attempts, were committed. A total of 33 people lost their lives, a third of them women.

The most severe incidents of violence—manslaughters, murders, death caused by negligence and causing serious damage to health—have declined almost uninterruptedly over the years.