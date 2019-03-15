Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

A student studying at the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences (EUAS) in Tallinn was returned to her home country last week, after her Estonian residency permit was revoked following a planned trip to Helsinki, daily Postimees reports.

According to the piece, the student had not informed the EUAS, often informally called the Mainor school, about her journey in advance, a requirement at the institute. Since most higher education institutions in Estonia reportedly do not have similar requirements to inform their place of study of any travel plans within the EU or Schengen Zone, the story also highlights an interface between the Mainor school and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), on the issue of the status of its international students.

The student, after being detained overnight by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) having tried to take a ferry to Helsinki, with her husband, to visit relatives, something she said she had done several times before, was ordered to return to her home country.

The student said she was unaware of the requirement at the Mainor school, which is a private university, whereby international students have to inform the institution of plans to travel outside of Estonia.

According to the Postimees piece, most higher education institutions in Estonia, including the University of Tartu, Tallinn University, and Tallinn Technical University (TalTech) do not make such a requirement, though one other private university, Euroakadeemia, has a similar rule.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

ERR News received information last week that the student was named Reeta Bhandari, a Nepalese national who had a valid passport and a valid Temporary Residence Permit in Estonia.

The Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences is the largest private university in Estonia, hosting around 1,600 students, according to its website. It has both undergraduate and master's programs taught in English, Russian and Estonian. It was founded in 1992.

In 2013 it absorbed former students of the Institute of Economics and Management (ECOMEN), which had closed down. Another former private university in Tallinn, Concordia University, was merged into the International University Audentes in 2003. Audentes in turn merged with Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) in 2008, becoming its Faculty of Economics and Business Administration.

Another functioning private university in Tallinn is the Estonian Business School, which has around 1,500 students.