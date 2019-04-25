ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
{{1556201220000 | amCalendar}}
The Estonian Rescue Board's fire engines (picture is illustrative).
The Estonian Rescue Board's fire engines (picture is illustrative). Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

Authorities have been unable thus far to identify the origin of a bluish haze spotted over southern and central Estonia on Thursday, BNS reports.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says it has received a number of calls from concerned residents in the region, starting at around noon on Thursday, but as yet has not identified the origins of the haze, which reportedly smells of smoke.

A spell of warm and dry weather at the beginning of April brought the first fire warnings of the year from the Rescue Board, but any obvious fire source which might have caused Thursday's phenomenon, including over the border in the Pskov Oblast of Russia, has not been detected either by the Rescue Board or its counterpart in Pskov, BNS says.

A Police and Border Guard (PPA) plane is due to make an observation flight over the affected region in an effort to get to the bottom of the matter, a Recue Board spokesperson said.

Some social media reports have been claiming that the haze is caused by dust particles, originating in the Sahara Desert, in the atmosphere.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

rescue boardpäästeametfire hazard in estoniafire hazard 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

24.04

Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

Opinion
16:14

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

15:27

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

14:42

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

14:27

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

12:59

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

Business
21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:48

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

17:22

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

16:14

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

15:27

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

14:42

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

14:27

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

12:59

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

12:11

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

11:57

Toomas Sildam: Coalition now fact, is ''100 hate-free days'' achievable?

10:58

Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

10:51

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

'Estonians in the Americas' book launch at Museum of Occupations on Friday

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

President Kaljulaid to appoint new government Wednesday afternoon Updated

24.04

Estonian Pastor-cum-Rabbi enjoys huge following in Ghana

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: