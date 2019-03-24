ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ministry campaign calls on residents to stock up on crisis supplies ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Crisis supplies should include stocks of potable water.
Crisis supplies should include stocks of potable water. Source: Kristjan Teedema/Tartu Postimees/Scanpix
The Ministry of the Interior has begun sending emails to approximately one million people in Estonia in which it encourages them to stock up on enough food and other necessities at home in order to survive a week-long crisis if necessary, daily Postimees writes.

"Have you considered how you would cope if Estonia were hit by an unexpected accident or natural disaster?" the ministry asks in the letter sent to residents. "Have you stocked up on enough food, matches, batteries, medication and other primary necessities to survive a week-long crisis?"

According to Ministry of the Interior spokesperson Jürgen Klemm, emails will be sent to email addresses taken from the Population Register database, which have typically been used to communicate with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Estonian Road Administration or the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

The ministry began sending out the informational emails on Thursday, and will be emailing altogether 909,270 people, 100,000 at a time.

"As of noon Friday, approximately 450,000 emails had been sent out," Mr Klemm said. "If all goes according to plan, all of the emails will reach the right addresses within this week."

The Ministry of the Interior and the Estonian Rescue Board launched a campaign this week encouraging people to prepare for possible crises and stock up enough supplies to be able to survive on one's own for at least a week.

Crises occur in safe places too

In the letter sent to residents, the ministry notes that Estonia is a safe place to live, but unexpected crises that can last for hours, days or even weeks unfortunately happen in the safest of places as well.

"In case of emergency, many people will need help quickly and all at once," the letter reads. "In such a situation, aid may reach you more slowly than usual. Any one of us can prepare to ensure that they will not be in trouble while waiting for help to arrive."

According to the ministry, the people of Estonia are most likely to find themselves in a crisis caused by exceptionally severe weather.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

