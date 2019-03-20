news

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
EMS workers unloading a patient from an ambulance during a crisis exercise in Tallinn.
EMS workers unloading a patient from an ambulance during a crisis exercise in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Ministry of the Interior is introducing Estonia's first coordinated set of behavioural instructions for the population how to act in times of crisis. They range from general advice to detailed and situation-based instructions how to plan ahead for potential disruptions of vital services. The complete overview is available on kriis.ee.

Deputy secretary-general at the ministry, Viola Murd, told ERR on Tuesday that the deeper the crisis, the more time the state will need to react. The instructions thus have the aim to enable Estonian residents to live on their own for up to a week, for example in a situation where there is no electricity, district heating or a working mobile service.

"Studies have shown that people believe that they will handle themselves very well in times of crisis," Ms Murd said. "That's already very good. People need to believe in themselves. But on the other hand, very few have actually prepared in any way so that they would be able to manage on their own."

Basic supplies in every household, including radio to receive emergency broadcasts

The first step, according to the ministry's instructions, is to think about home supplies and tools. An adult needs some 3 l of clean water per day, and available food should be sufficiently varied while at the same time keep for a long time.

A first aid kit and some essential drugs are a must-have. Simple tools along with a torch and batteries are also recommended, as well as a battery-powered transistor radio to be able to receive emergency broadcasts through ERR's radio stations.

A detailed list is available on kriis.ee.

Including heating, potential relocation in contingency planning

More specific crisis scenarios described on the new website include an interruption of the still very common district heating system. The system dates back to the occupation era, when like in most Soviet cities and settlements areas were heated centrally, either by a designated plant or as a side service of a power plant or factory.

A first step is to think about alternative options to heat your house. In a large number of older houses, there are wood-fired stoves left that can be put to use again.

In other cases, eg in areas like Tallinn's Lasnamäe district, where most people live in blocks of flats dating back to the Soviet era, the situation is more complicated.

"Of course we wouldn't want people eg in Lasnamäe to fashion their own heating systems [in their apartments], which means they'll have to think about where to go," Ms Murd added. "It's important to talk to family members as well and to arrange to stay with them if needed."

In turn, the ministry is asking people to keep all those in mind who will depend on others in a crisis, eg by finding out in a block of flats if there are elderly people or people with special needs that might need help.

Sample crisis situations, required behaviour in case of war

The ministry's website lists 10 crisis situations along with information how to act, from extreme weather conditions, floods, fires, chemical accidents, radiation accidents, explosions, collapses, sudden attacks in public places and getting into trouble abroad to potential international armed conflicts—or, in plain English, war.

In the latter case, instructions include a detailed overview of how civilians should best behave during an armed conflict, from the identification of signs of danger to how to behave if enemy forces are in the area.

Each of the scenarios comes with downloadable instructions and also with example situations.

According to Ms Murd, the state is also having 10,000 copies of its new collection of behavioural instructions printed, coming in at 70 pages a piece. The aim is to distribute them to libraries and schools around the country.

"From here on in, there is still work to be done to make these instructions more commonly known and more available," Ms Murd said. "And of course we'd like to have people's feedback as well, and to hear what good ideas they've come up with themselves."

Read up on behavioural instructions and contingency plans on kriis.ee.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

crisisministry of the interiorbehavioural instructionswarvital services


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
10:31

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

09:56

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

09:03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

Business
15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:46

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

10:54

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

10:31

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

09:56

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

09:03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

19.03

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

19.03

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

19.03

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

19.03

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on the Estonia we want and ask others to defend

18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: