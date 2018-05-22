news

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war ({{commentsTotal}})

News
English-language version of Swedish war advice pamphlet
English-language version of Swedish war advice pamphlet Source: msb.se
News

The Swedish Government has issued a 20-page pamphlet to the public with information on what to do in the event of war or another major crisis. The pamphlet is being sent to all 4.8 million Swedish households in the next week.

The leaflet, entitled 'If War or Crisis Comes' was issued by the Swedish Civil Protection Board (MSB) on behalf of the government and includes advice on how to obtain drinking water, food and medicine, how to locate the nearest air raid shelter as well as information on spotting 'fake news' or other propaganda.

This is the first such information to be issued by the Swedish government to householders since the cold war, when a similar drive was last made in 1961 (more recent publications were issed for use in public sector institutions).

A Swedish defence working grop issued a report in December which stated that Sweden cannot rule out being attacked by a hostile power. The group also noted that in the event of such an attack, Sweden could find itself alone and without external assistance for a minimum of three months, making the need for such a document all the more pressing.

The leaflet also stressed the obligation on every citizen of the country to act decisively if it is threatened.

''If Sweden is attacked by another power, we will not back down. Any type of information which runs counter to this is false and should be dismissed,'' it stated.

The pamphlet does not point the finger at where any potential attackes may come from, however, but is couched in more general terms. MSB head Dan Eliasson told journalists that ''whilst Sweden is safer than most countries, dangers still exist.''

Nonetheless, the Swedish government has been beefing up its defence capability in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukraine crisis and tensions in the Baltic Sea region. Defence spending has increased, conscription is due to be reinstated and provisions have been made for defending the straetgically important Baltic island of Gotland, incuding sending troops there.

Popular support for joining NATO has also swelled and has become somewhat of a rallying cry for the four main centre-right opposition parties, who have been jockeying for postion with the upcoming general election in Sweden in September of this year. Polls indicate such parties are making headway with the electorate.

The current Social Democrat government does not openly support NATO membership, though they have made various defence cooperation agreements with the US and neighbouring Finland. Sweden has also signed an agreement which would allow NATO troops to pass through or otherwise use Swedish territory in the event of hostilities.

For its part Moscow has dismissed accusations of rising tensions in the region as 'hysteria' and 'russophpobia'.

Sweden has not been involved in a war for over 200 years, and was neutral during the two world wars, though transit was granted in World War Two to German forces engaged in the occpuation of Norway.

It had been a regional military power in the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, when its rule extended over a wide swathe of northeastern Europe, including Estonia.

Sweden opted not to join NATO on the formation of the bloc in 1949; despite, or perhaps because of this it has a quite a substantial arms, aerospace and defence industry with companies like Saab and Bofors.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

natoswedenswedish defenceswedish government pamphlet


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

BUSINESS
18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:37

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

13:48

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

13:04

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

12:19

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

11:46

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

10:29

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

09:47

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

08:51

Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

20.05

Reform Leader: Creating added value biggest challenge facing Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: