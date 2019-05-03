Friday morning weather brings return to winter

The recent warm April weather came to an abrupt halt on Thursday evening, going into Friday morning, looking like something of a return to winter.

Overnight weather brought rain, sleet and even snow, and wind speeds of six to 12 m/s, with gusts of as much as 21 m/s in southern Estonia, according to ERR's weather portal.

Conditions continued into Friday morning, and air temperatures have fluctuated between -1C and +4C.

Friday will see a continuation, with air temperatures of just 3C-7C, and similar wind speeds to those recorded overnight.

Overnight and going into the weekend, a new low pressure area is arriving from the Baltic which will bring rain, though a slight warming of air temperatures to 4C on the coast and around 11C in the south-east of the country.

More usual temperatures for May are set to return at the beginning of next week, rising to around 15C, it is reported.