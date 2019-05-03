ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Friday morning weather brings return to winter ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
May has taken a wet and cold turn lately.
May has taken a wet and cold turn lately. Source: Katrin Tarand/minupilt.err.ee
News

The recent warm April weather came to an abrupt halt on Thursday evening, going into Friday morning, looking like something of a return to winter.

Overnight weather brought rain, sleet and even snow, and wind speeds of six to 12 m/s, with gusts of as much as 21 m/s in southern Estonia, according to ERR's weather portal.

Conditions continued into Friday morning, and air temperatures have fluctuated between -1C and +4C.

Friday will see a continuation, with air temperatures of just 3C-7C, and similar wind speeds to those recorded overnight.

Overnight and going into the weekend, a new low pressure area is arriving from the Baltic which will bring rain, though a slight warming of air temperatures to 4C on the coast and around 11C in the south-east of the country.

More usual temperatures for May are set to return at the beginning of next week, rising to around 15C, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

weather in estoniaweather conditions in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:52

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

08:18

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

02.05

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

02.05

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

Opinion
13:34

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

12:19

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

11:36

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

11:03

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

10:04

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

Business
26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
14:58

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

14:27

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

13:34

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

12:19

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

11:36

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

11:03

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

10:04

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

09:32

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

08:52

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

08:18

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

02.05

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

02.05

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

02.05

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

02.05

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: