Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity

The Prosecutor's Office has filed an application with the Chancellor of Justice seeking to strip Centre Party MP Kalev Kallo, who is currently on trial, of his parliamentary immunity.

The application was filed on April 23, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office told ERR.

According to the Estonia Constitution, MPs are immune from prosecution, and criminal charges against them may only be brought on the proposal of the Chancellor of Justice and with the consent of a majority of MPs.

Should the Riigikogu decide not to strip Kallo of his immunity, the criminal investigation into him will be suspended and it is possible that it will continue after Kallo's powers as MP have expired.

Kalev Kallo earned 289 votes in the 2019 Riigikogu elections on March 3.