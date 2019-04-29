ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Centre MP Kalev Kallo (far left) at the inaugural sitting of the XIV Riigikogu. April 4, 2019.
Centre MP Kalev Kallo (far left) at the inaugural sitting of the XIV Riigikogu. April 4, 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office has filed an application with the Chancellor of Justice seeking to strip Centre Party MP Kalev Kallo, who is currently on trial, of his parliamentary immunity.

The application was filed on April 23, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office told ERR.

According to the Estonia Constitution, MPs are immune from prosecution, and criminal charges against them may only be brought on the proposal of the Chancellor of Justice and with the consent of a majority of MPs.

Should the Riigikogu decide not to strip Kallo of his immunity, the criminal investigation into him will be suspended and it is possible that it will continue after Kallo's powers as MP have expired.

Kalev Kallo earned 289 votes in the 2019 Riigikogu elections on March 3.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kalev kalloprosecutor's officeparliamentary immunity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Taavi Rõivas: Fear keeping Isamaa in government

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

Opinion
12:23

Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity

11:57

Level 2 fire hazard declared across Estonia

11:04

Defense chief: Damage caused by Spring Storm to be compensated

09:59

Ratas' second government to be sworn in Monday afternoon

09:02

March retail trade turnover up 6 percent on year

Business
22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:10

Jevgeni Ossinovski standing down as SDE leader

13:28

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 29-May 5

12:23

Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity

11:57

Level 2 fire hazard declared across Estonia

11:04

Defense chief: Damage caused by Spring Storm to be compensated

09:59

Ratas' second government to be sworn in Monday afternoon

09:02

March retail trade turnover up 6 percent on year

07:49

Opinion: Press freedoms in Estonia being rationalized, not attacked

28.04

Anett Kontaveit loses in Stuttgart final

28.04

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

28.04

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages

28.04

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

28.04

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

26.04

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: