Mikser to take up European Parliament seat, give up run for party chair

Social Democrat Sven Mikser has decided to accept his elected seat in the European Parliament, which also means he is giving up his run for chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Mikser confirmed to ERR that after weighing the decision, he decided in favor of going to Brussels.

"Yes," he said. "I ran for election with the idea that if I should end up elected, then I would also accept the challenge."

This also means that he would be withdrawing his candidacy for chairman of the party, as he said it is not possible to lead the party from Brussels.

"Yes, I have said that a parliamentary party should be led by someone who can do this seven days a week, from the homeland," he recalled. "Leading a parliamentary party from the European Parliament would certainly be more complicated."

Mikser declined to reveal yet which other candidate he would support for party chair, however.

Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser were elected to the European Parliament on May 26.

