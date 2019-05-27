ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
2019 European Elections
ERR, ERR News
Marina Kaljurand with her predecessor as SDE MEP, Ivari Padar. Her popularity was enough to net Sven Mikser a seat as well. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As they did in the March general election, the Reform Party won the European election, with 87,158 votes, taking two MEP seats, with Andrus Ansip and Urmas Paet. The Social Democratic Party finished second, with 77,384 votes, the bulk of these for its number one candidate Marina Kaljurand, who received 66,143 votes, the most of any single candidate, and more than either the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or Isamaa did as entire parties.

Centre came third out of the parties with 47,819, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fourth on 42,268 votes, and Isamaa got 34,189 votes.

Kaljurand got a sufficient number of votes for these to be passed on to Sven Mikser (SDE) to get him a seat, under the d'Hondt system of proportional representation. Mikser in his own right got 2,886 votes, just 30 ahead of the next SDE candidate, Indrek Tarand.

Kaljulaid just misses out

Riho Terras (Isamaa) got 21,474 votes, which puts him on the "waiting list" for the seventh seat following the post-Brexit redistribution of some of the U.K.'s seats.

Raimond Kaljulaid, running as an independent, just missed out on a seat with 20,643 votes.

Igor Gräzin (Centre, 10,409 votes), Mart Helme (EKRE 8,391) and Taavi Rõivas (Reform, 7,793 votes) were in 8th, 9th and 10th places.

Voter turnout was 37.3 percent.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

2019 European Elections
