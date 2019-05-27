The European parliamentary election results for Estonia are in, and have proved almost exactly what the polls predicted, with the Reform Party getting two seats as projected, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) getting two, with the most popular candidate, Marina Kaljurand, and the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) getting one each.

After some initial confusion over whether Riho Terras (Isamaa) got a seat, ERR's online Estonian news reports that he gets the "seventh" seat, which is pending the U.K.'s withdrawal from the E.U. Marina Kaljurand got a sufficient number of votes to pass her excess down to Sven Mikser, who got 2,886 votes in his own right.

The results, with candidates are:

Marina Kaljurand (SDE) - 65,559 votes (19.7 percent).

Andrus Ansip (Reform) - 41,006 votes (12.3 percent).

Urmas Paet (Reform) - 30,010 votes (9.0 percent).

Yana Toom (Centre) - 27,003 votes (8.1 percent).

Jaak Madison (EKRE) - 22,823 votes (6.9 percent).

Sven Mikser (SDE) - 2,886 votes.*

Riho Terras (Isamaa) - 21,474 votes (6.4 percent).**

* Sven Mikser gets a seat since he was running in second place on the SDE list and received the excess votes from Marina Kaljurand, under the principles of the d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

** Riho Terras would take up the seventh seat should Estonia get one more MEP place following a U.K. withdrawal from the E.U..

The newly-founded Brexit Party in the U.K. is projected to take around a third of the seats at that country's European elections.

Indrek Tarand (SDE) finished just 30 votes behind Sven Mikser.

The projected, not finalized, European Parliament elections results for the whole of the E.U. member states are at present:

European People's Party (EPP) - 178 seats (23.7 percent).

Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) - 147 seats (19.57 percent).

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) + Renaissance + USR PLUS - 101 seats (13.45 percent).

European Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) - 70 seats (9.32 percent).

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) - 60 seats (7.99 percent).

Europe of Nations and Freedom Group (ENF) - 57 seats (7.59 percent).

Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group (EFDD) - 56 seats (7.46) percent.

Confederal Group of the European United Left - Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) - 41 seats (5.46 percent).

Non-attached Members - 8 seats (1.07 percent).

Others - 33 seats (4.39 percent).

