Gallery: Parties election night soirees in full swing

As they did on general election night in March, most of the major parties are having, well, parties as they wait for the European Parliament results to come in, though these are generally more modest affairs this time, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Here are the venues, should any readers wish to gatecrash:

Centre Party: The coalition majority party is holding its event at headquarters on Narva Maantee.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE): Forgoing a large gathering on election night, EKRE have opted to appear on ETV's "Valimisstuudio" broadcast, perhaps smoking a piece pipe after making stating views on the public broadcaster loud and clear in recent weeks. The party says it may have a smaller gathering soon.

Isamaa: The third coalition party is at restaurant "Fork" in the Veerenni district of Tallinn.

Reform: The larger of the two opposition parties, in fact the largest by Riigikogu seats, chose to convene at the Kulturikatel, near the harbor.

Social Democratic Party (SDE): The other opposition party is meeting at the "Platz" restaurant in the Rotermann Quarter in central Tallinn.

Estonia 200 and the Estonian Greens are joining EKRE on ETV's "Valimisstuudio".

Results are due in shortly after midnight, Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

