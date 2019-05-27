ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Verhofstadt: EPP and S&D now having to cooperate with ALDE, Greens ({{commentsTotal}})

2019 European Elections
BNS, ERR News
Guy Verhofstadt
Guy Verhofstadt Source: AP / Scanpix
2019 European Elections

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) European Parliament group said Sunday's voting projections indicate the European Parliament will have a "new balance of power," and that the long-dominant conservative European People's Party (EPP) and social democratic Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) groups will have to share much more power, Baltic News Service reports.

Verhofstadt said ALDE, which both Reform Party and Centre Party MEPs from Estonia sit with, boosted by the addition of French President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, will be an essential power-broker in the negotiations to get a working majority in the legislature, and to back a candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission.

Verhofstadt said the two mainstream parties "will no longer have a majority and it means no solid pro-euro majority is possible," without his ALDE group and other pro-EU parties like the Greens.

At press time, the EPP is still the largest grouping, but on 178 seats, down from 217. Similarly, S&D has fallen from 186 to 147 seats, but is still the second-largest grouping (figures subject to change).

Thus EPP and S&D together no longer have a majority at the 751-seat (pre-Brexit) European Parliament, being on around 325 seats together.

Estonia is sending two SDE MEPs to Strasbourg, Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser, and they will sit with S&D. Isamaa traditionally sits with the EPP grouping. However, Riho Terras was bumped down to seventh place at Sunday's election, as Marina Kaljurand garnered enough votes to bring Sven Mikser with her, under the d'Hondt system of proportional representation (Mikser got 2,886 votes himself). If and when the U.K. leaves the E.U. and Estonia gets one of its redistributed seats, Terras will be able to take up a seat.

ALDE is predicted to get a little over 100 seats and the European Greens, the grouping which Indrek Tarand sat with for two terms, will be on around 70.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

european parliamentguy verhofstadtalde2019 european electionsestonia in the eu2019 european election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
26.05

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

26.05

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

26.05

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

26.05

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

25.05

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

25.05

Reinsalu: Poland plays key role in security of Estonia

25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

Opinion
00:52

Reform win European election, SDE's Kaljurand by far most popular candidate Updated

00:46

Opinion polls bang on money in European Parliament election results Updated

26.05

Gallery: Parties election night soirees in full swing

26.05

Gräzin e-vote cancellation bid rebuffed by Electoral Committee

26.05

Tunne Kelam to EU Parliament newcomers: represent Estonia, not your party

Business
24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
01:42

Verhofstadt: EPP and S&D now having to cooperate with ALDE, Greens

01:21

European elections: how they all performed

00:52

Reform win European election, SDE's Kaljurand by far most popular candidate Updated

00:46

Opinion polls bang on money in European Parliament election results Updated

26.05

Gallery: Parties election night soirees in full swing

26.05

Gräzin e-vote cancellation bid rebuffed by Electoral Committee

26.05

Tunne Kelam to EU Parliament newcomers: represent Estonia, not your party

26.05

Over 1,600 EU citizens resident in Estonia vote in elections

26.05

Sunday brings four days of European Elections to an end

26.05

ERR in Brussels: Next European Parliament likely to be most fragmented yet

26.05

EU elections voter turnout in Estonia just over 37 percent

26.05

EU election: POLLS CLOSED, 34 percent voted by 4 p.m. Updated

26.05

Estonia extra MEP seat postponed till Brexit, at least October 31

26.05

Kaliningrad successfully tests independent local electricity grid

26.05

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

26.05

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

26.05

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

26.05

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

26.05

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

25.05

Banks: Lower construction volume to affect GDP growth in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: