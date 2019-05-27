ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
European elections: how they all performed

2019 European Elections
ERR, ERR News
How the top 10 candidates performed.
Source: ERR
2019 European Elections

The 2019 European elections produced, as predicted, Marina Kaljurand (SDE) as most popular candidate on 66,143 votes, 19.7 percent of the vote - more than any entire party, other than Reform, and obviously her own. Again, there were no suprises with the most popular party, Reform, which got 87,158 and is sending Andrus Ansip to Strasbourg, as well as returning Urmas Paet for his third stint.

There were also no surprises with Estonia 200, who missed out on seats in their second election, or with Centre, who did not perform well and finished in third place.

Here is the list of all 66 candidates and their votes.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

2019 european elections


2019 European Elections
