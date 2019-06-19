ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Supreme Court to decide on military surveillance expansion this fall ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid thinks the proposed extension of military surveillance is not constitutional.
President Kersti Kaljulaid thinks the proposed extension of military surveillance is not constitutional. Source: mil.ee
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has rejected the amended Defence Forces Organisation Act for the second time, arguing that the extended surveillance capabilities stipulated in the act violate citizens' basic rights. The Supreme Court will look into the constitutionality of the act this fall.

The bill of amendments to the act would grant the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) the right to secretly gain access to data of the state, municipalities, and legal as well as private persons. The amended act would also allow the EDF to clandestinely follow individuals, and carry out other surveillance activities against persons in urgent cases, and where necessary in the interest of the protection of the security of the EDF.

President Kersti Kaljulaid refused to promulgate the amended law for the first time in March this year, and reiterated her opinion in the matter again earlier this month. This means that the matter will now be for the Supreme Court to decide.

The president submitted the request on June 14, which means that the deadline for the court to react is 14 October. As plenty of the court's justices are gone on holiday, the Constitutional Review Chamber will likely pick up the issue only in the fall, press spokespeople told ERR.

The Riigikogu voted in favor of the amendments on Feb. 20 this year. To enter into force, the changes need to be promulgated by the president. President Kaljulaid refused to give her assent and sent the law back to parliament, which in turn voted in favor of the amendments again.

In the opinion of the president, the amendments violate the basic rights of citizens, and are thus not constitutional. "The police and Internal Security Service have sufficient legal means to ensure the security of the Estonian Defence Forces and to anticipate potential dangers," Kaljulaid explained her stance. "To give additional rights to the defence forces as well is not proportional, and substantially violates the basic rights of people in the security sector and the sectors close to it."

The president also added that whether or not the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Internal Security Service (ISS/Kapo) have the resources they need to get the job done. But: "This certainly isn't reason enough to expand surveillance," she said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidestonian defence forcessurveillancesupreme court of estoniamilitary surveillance


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:12

Supreme Court to decide on military surveillance expansion this fall

08:42

Finance minister backs Estonian funding of Nolan movie shoot in Tallinn

18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

Opinion
14:44

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

13:46

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

13:03

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

12:53

Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

12:21

Swedbank remains secure for customers, says suspended CEO

Business
17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:43

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

15:36

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

14:44

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

13:46

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

13:03

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

12:53

Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

12:21

Swedbank remains secure for customers, says suspended CEO

11:30

Over 1,200 uniformed personnel to take part in Victory Day parade

10:06

Kristo Galeta sets personal best in shotput

09:12

Supreme Court to decide on military surveillance expansion this fall

08:42

Finance minister backs Estonian funding of Nolan movie shoot in Tallinn

18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Mart Poom not currently interested in national side manager role

18.06

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

18.06

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

18.06

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: