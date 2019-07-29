ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

Economy
BNS
Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak.
Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Economy

Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak has invited Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) to attend the international Russian Energy Week to be held in Moscow this October.

In his invitation, Novak said that Russian Energy Week, which will take place from Oct. 2-5, is the energy sector's biggest event in Russia, which last year was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well.

This year's event will focus on the oil, gas and coal industries as well as electricity, energy efficiency, development prospects as well as innovative solutions in the fields of both traditional and alternative fuels.

Russian Energy Week is attended annually by governmental organizations, energy giants from both Russia and elsewhere in the world as well as international experts.

Aas met with Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2019 in June. The two ministers agreed that the work of the bilateral transport committee convened by the two countries' ministries should continue. Also discussed at their meeting were possible passenger rail links connecting the Russian towns of Pskov (Pihkva) and Pechory (Petseri) and the Estonian border village of Koidula, as well as increasing transport speeds between Tallinn and St. Petersburg.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

taavi aasministry of economic affairs and communicationsrussian energy week


