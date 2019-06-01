ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) is to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) next week, where he will also meet with Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich.

Last week, Aas invited Dietrich to discuss continuing the work of the bilateral transport committee established by the two countries' respective ministries, as well as bilateral railway and road agreements and the development of passenger rail transport. He also invited the Russian minister to discuss bringing transit to Estonian and Russian infrastructures.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications confirmed Aas' participation in SPIEF, which will take place from June 6-8. Ministry spokesperson Rasmus Ruuda told ETV's Russian-language "Aktuaalne kaamera" that Aas is scheduled to meet with the Russian minister next Thursday.

Aas is currently on a three-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"Estonia's primary interests are the transit of Kazakhstan's oil products, bulk cargoes and grain via our transit corridor and its brokerage to Scandinavia, the establishment of a distribution center for online commerce, and development of the China-Kazakhstan-Estonia container rail route," the Estonian minister said on Thursday.

First to attend since annexation of Crimea

This February, an invitation was extended by Anton Kobyakov, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to then-Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) to attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Last year, SPIEF was attended by 17,000 people from 143 countries. The last Estonian minister to participate in the forum was former prime minister and current member of the European Court of Auditors Juhan Parts, who attended the event while serving as Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications in 2013.

Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the war in Eastern Ukraine, the economic forum has been boycotted by a majority of EU leaders.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiatransporttaavi aasministry of economic affairs and communicationskazakhstanforeign visitsyevgeny dietrich


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
31.05

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

31.05

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

31.05

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

31.05

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

31.05

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

31.05

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

Opinion
09:43

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

31.05

Kaia Kanepi through to French Open last 16

31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

31.05

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

31.05

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

Business
30.05

Ratas: No money for police, rescuer, social worker raises next year

30.05

Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn

30.05

April retail turnover up 8 percent on year

29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
14:52

Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

12:17

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

09:43

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

31.05

Kaia Kanepi through to French Open last 16

31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

31.05

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

31.05

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

31.05

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

31.05

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

31.05

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

31.05

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

31.05

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

31.05

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

31.05

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

31.05

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

31.05

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: