Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

Estonia denied a request by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation to audit Tallinn Airport's compliance with aviation safety requirements.

The request from Moscow to audit Tallinn Airport was received by Estonia in February, ERR's Russian-language online news reported.

Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Yurchik said in his letter that Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency wants to audit foreign airlines whose flights operate in Russian airspace as well as airports from which flights are operated to Russia.

After consulting with the European Commission, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications responded to the request, stating that there is no need for an aviation audit, as European agencies have already conducted them.

"In accordance with the aviation security requirements set out in EU legislation, there is no justification or need to conduct a further audit in addition to the European Commission," said Taivo Linnamägi, director of the Estonian ministry's Aviation and Maritime Department.

He added that the audits conducted by the European Commission sufficiently assess whether international aviation secuity requirements and requirements for airports and domestic as well as international carriers are being fulfilled.

