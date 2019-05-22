ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport ({{commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit / ERR
news

Estonia denied a request by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation to audit Tallinn Airport's compliance with aviation safety requirements.

The request from Moscow to audit Tallinn Airport was received by Estonia in February, ERR's Russian-language online news reported.

Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Yurchik said in his letter that Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency wants to audit foreign airlines whose flights operate in Russian airspace as well as airports from which flights are operated to Russia.

After consulting with the European Commission, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications responded to the request, stating that there is no need for an aviation audit, as European agencies have already conducted them.

"In accordance with the aviation security requirements set out in EU legislation, there is no justification or need to conduct a further audit in addition to the European Commission," said Taivo Linnamägi, director of the Estonian ministry's Aviation and Maritime Department.

He added that the audits conducted by the European Commission sufficiently assess whether international aviation secuity requirements and requirements for airports and domestic as well as international carriers are being fulfilled.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiaministry of economic affairs and communicationstallinn airport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
21.05

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

21.05

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

21.05

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

21.05

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

21.05

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

21.05

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

21.05

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

21.05

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

Opinion
16:35

Newspaper union changes name, composition, to reflect current realities

15:30

Eesti Raudtee pledges action on rail crossing safety following fatality

14:29

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

13:35

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

12:41

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

Business
18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:33

Large scale World War Two explosives haul found in Saaremaa operation

17:05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

16:35

Newspaper union changes name, composition, to reflect current realities

15:30

Eesti Raudtee pledges action on rail crossing safety following fatality

14:29

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

13:35

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

12:41

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

11:24

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

10:32

Estonian journalist remembers Niki Lauda

10:11

State budget strategy talks to continue Thursday

09:09

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Forecast: Coalition parties likely to feel effects of recent weeks

21.05

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

21.05

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

21.05

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

21.05

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

21.05

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

21.05

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

21.05

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

21.05

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: