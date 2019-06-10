Kazakhstan to open embassy in Tallinn

Kazakhstan has formally notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of its wish to open an embassy in Tallinn.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a diplomatic note regarding Kazakhstan's wish to open an embassy, and we, in turn, welcome the decision to open an embassy in Tallinn," ministry spokesperson Sandra Kamilova told BNS.

Kazakhstan informally notified Estonia about the opening of an embassy in Tallinn two weeks ago, when Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) was on a visit to Nur-Sultan.

Diplomatic relations between Estonia and Kazakhstan were established on May 27, 1992, and a Kazakh consulate currently operates in Estonia.

The Estonian Embassy in Nur-Sultan opened in 2011.

