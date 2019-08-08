ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

News
BNS
New Estonian passports.
New Estonian passports. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The Ministry of the Interior will propose for the Estonian government not to endorse a bill introduced by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) seeking to amend the Citizenship Act as, according to the ministry, it requires more in-depth analysis.

The bill seeks to allow children aged 15 or younger born in Estonia and whose parent or both parents are either stateless or citizens of a third country and have taken up permanent residence in Estonia prior to Aug. 20, 1991 to acquire Estonian citizenship via naturalization.

As a result of the amendment, all parents of children aged 15 or younger who were permanent residents of Estonia prior to said date would be able to seek Estonian citizenship via naturalization for their children without having to acquire Estonian citizenship themselves.

The bill also seeks to revoke a requirement imposed on applicants of Estonian citizenship which stipulates that they must hold a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence while leaving in a requirement that the applicant stay in Estonia legally on the basis of a residence permit or the right of residence. 

Pursuant to the Citizenship Act as currently in effect, the acquisition of Estonian citizenship is dependent on whether or not the applicant holds a long-term residence permit or right of permanent residence, and has lived in Estonia for eight years prior to submitting their citizenship application.

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) will propose for the government not to support the bill initiated by the SDE parliamentary group on June 13 on the basis of the proposed amendments requiring more detailed analysis.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorcitizenshipstateless personscitizenship act


