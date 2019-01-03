news

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Hundreds of so-called
Hundreds of so-called "grey passport holders" traded in their alien's passports for Estonian ones last year. Source: Stanislav Moshkov/Denj za dnjom/Scanpix
News

The numbers of both stateless residents and Russian citizens living in Estonia declined in 2018, spokespeople for the Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

As of 1 January 2019, a total of 76,148 stateless persons lived in Estonia, down 2,258 from 78,406 on 1 January 2018.

The number of Russian citizens living in Estonia, meanwhile, dropped by 948 on year, from 89,733 last 1 January to 88,785 this 1 January.

The number of Ukrainian citizens living in Estonia, on the other hand, increased by 988 — from 8,783 to 9,771 as of Tuesday.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Minister of the Interior Katri Raik (SDE) said that 731 people were granted Estonian citizenship in 2018, including 500 people who had previously been stateless.

Government endorses first new citizenships of 2019

The government at its Thursday meeting approved a proposal by the Ministry of the Interior to grant Estonian citizenship to altogether 58 people. The applicants included one former citizen each of Macedonia, Pakistan and Georgia. Citizenship was also granted to four minors, two of whom were citizens of Russia and one each of Ukraine and Armenia, as well as 26 stateless persons.

Among others to be granted citizenship by Thursday's decision are 16 people, 13 of whom are citizens of Russia, and one each of Turkey, Belarus and Ukraine, as ell as two mothers and two minors on the condition that the mothers are released from their previous citizenship.

The government also ruled on Thursday to release 23 people from Estonian citizenship on the proposal of the Ministry of the Interior, 19 of whom are seeking to become naturalised citizens of their state of residence.

Of those released with Thursday's decision from Estonian citizenship, 11 live in Russia, two in the Netherlands and one each in Norway, Ukraine, Germany and the US. Another four live in Estonia but have taken the citizenship of another country — two of Russia and one each of the UK and Germany. 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorkatri raikcitizenshipstateless persons


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU

02.01

Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak dies at 77

02.01

Eiki Nestor: A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it isn't open

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:28

Estonian Song and Dance Festival tickets to go on sale next Thursday

17:09

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens

16:37

Port of Tallinn case postponed on technicality

15:50

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018

15:11

New regulations impractical for attending emergencies, says water company

14:34

Estonia 200 reveals top Riigikogu candidates for Ida-Viru County

13:25

Former MP Igor Gräzin leaves Reform Party

12:41

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

11:54

Number of flu cases on the rise at end of 2018

11:18

B1 Estonian exam, Part 3: Certificate and conclusion

10:07

November industrial production up 8% on year

09:29

Early January storm disrupts travel, causes power outages

08:32

Centre required to pay interest on unpaid Pettai donation reimbursement

02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Culture.ee's full list of 2019 Estonian festivals

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: