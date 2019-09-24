Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

The Supreme Court of Estonia has accepted an appeal in which the appellant is seeking a ruling on whether the courts have the right to, upon the request of a patient or their next of kin, force doctors to opt for certain specific methods of treatment.

The basis for the case to be ruled on by the Supreme Court is an appeal filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl with cancer who finds that her daughter could have been treated using other procedures, writes daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian).

Thus far, the prevailing principle in Estonia has been that the courts do not intervene in doctors' medical decisions, the same position reached by two lower-tier courts in the case in question.

The Supreme Court will issue its ruling on the matter no later than Oct. 2.

