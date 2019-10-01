ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Doctors criticize death registry e-service ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Gravestone.
Gravestone.
News

Family Physicians' Association of Estonia (Eesti Perearstide Selts) have criticised the implementation of the digital registering of deaths, saying the service does not work.

On Jul. 1 an e-service was introduced so that relatives of the deceased would no longer have to register a death at a government office. Instead, the government office could electronically take the document directly from the health care facility or hospital.

As a result, death-related data is digitally transferred between authorities, relatives of the deceased are freed from bureaucracy, and doctors do not have to do additional paperwork.

However, Andres Lasn, member of the board of the Estonian Society of Family Practitioners, said although the objectives of the new system have been largely met, the road to developing the system has been painful and was introduced when it was not fully developed.

"With such a major reform, you have to think as much as possible about who is going to be affected by the change and go into as much depth and detail as possible. Before it is introduced any mistakes or concerns should become visible," Lasn said ERR reported.

Taavi Annus, advisor to the Ministry of Social Affairs' Smart Development Support Department, said that when creating digital solutions it is not possible to complete them and analyze all the details in advance before the system becomes operational. 

It is true that death announcements still do not pass through electronic channels, Annus said. But when analyzing the system already in use, developments can continue to be made so that one day the death announcement will be in electronic form.

"At the moment, this death certificate is still on paper, but our goal is certainly to get it digital. In general, this paper is most clearly needed for burial or identification, so that funeral offices and cemeteries that may not have such a great deal of digital access today could also be accessed through national channels," Annus said.

However, in the example of the electronic death notification system, Annus says, the first step, user comfort, is in place – people no longer need to go to the local government to register the death of their loved one.

"In the first few months of the service, over 98 percent of these deaths were registered using a digital solution, and in September there was a full week when 100 percent of everything was registered by a health care provider. The project was getting off to a good start," Annus said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

e-servicesestonian family physicians' association


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

what the papers say
Business
27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:45

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

18:26

What the papers say: Funeral held for village store, Black Cat Month begins

18:07

Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

17:40

Survey: 26 percent of people in Estonia believe they will never retire

17:27

President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack

17:19

Doctors criticize death registry e-service

16:49

Former Swedbank Estonia CEO: Of course I'm sorry

16:45

Donald Trump names new Estonian ambassador

16:16

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

15:49

Kaljulaid: Estonia supports Albania's EU aspirations

15:21

Survey: Young people in Estonia not eager to move abroad

14:53

Gallery: Estonian Language House opens in Narva

14:11

Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders

13:45

Study: Climate neutrality to require investing 4 percent of GDP annually

13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

10:28

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: