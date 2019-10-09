ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Savisaar case lawyer denies prosecutor pressed client to make false claims ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Raiko Paas (left) with his client Priit Kutser at his hearing last year. Paas rejects claims by former judge, and brother of one of the co-defendants, Leo Kunman, that prosecutor Sven-Hristo Evestus pressured Kutser to make false claims.
Raiko Paas (left) with his client Priit Kutser at his hearing last year. Paas rejects claims by former judge, and brother of one of the co-defendants, Leo Kunman, that prosecutor Sven-Hristo Evestus pressured Kutser to make false claims. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A lawyer in the ongoing Edgar Savisaar corruption trial has rejected claims that former chief prosecutor Sven-Hristo Evestus pressured on of the co-defendants in the trial into making statements.

Last week, former judge Leo Kunman filed a criminal offense report against Evestus, along with former prosecutor at the North District Prosecutor's Office, Triinu Olev, saying they had pressured former city government official Priit Kutser into indicting Savisaar as guilty in order to get his own case terminated on expediency grounds.

Kutser's lawyer Raiko Paas was also present in the conversations, which took place over a year ago and in which Kunman, whose businessman brother Vello is another co-defendant in the long-running case, show pressure put on Kutser to make false statements about Savisaar.

Paas rejected the claim that such pressure had been put on his client, however.

"If that were the case, I'd definitely have intervened," Paas told news portal Delfi, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Kutser's case was indeed terminated on the grounds of expediency last September, but Evestus told Delfi last Friday that there was no basis to the claims that he and Olev had directed Kutser to make false statements.

Vello Kunman also stands accused of offering bribes to Savisaar to get a favorable outcome in one of his construction projects. He is one of four co-defendants whose trials are still ongoing.

The prosecutor's office said on Monday that it sought a conditional (i.e. suspded) sentence of one year, with two years on probation, in Kunman's case. The three other co-defendants may face real jail time.

The Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed Friday that they have received the complaint against Evestus and Olev, which will be settled pursuant to the procedure prescribed by law.

Evestus announced his decision to lay down his duties as state prosecutor while the Savisaar case was mid-trial.

Most of the co-defendants have been dealt with by the law, with outcomes ranging from terminating the case on expediency grounds, to plea bargains, to fines. The Centre Party received a fine of over a quarter of a million euros, but this was suspended pending no further wrongdoing in a case concerning bribery, nepotism, illicit donations and other alleged misdeeds.

Savisaar himself saw his trial terminated for good by the Supreme Court, on the grounds of health issues.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

leo kunmanprosecutor's officesavisaar corruption casevello kunmansavisaar corruption trialsven-hristo evestusraiko paastriinu olev


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:37

Cachet aims to solve ridesharers' insurance problems

14:05

Former CEO: Swedbank different in Estonia and Sweden

13:31

Listeria found in sample taken from M.V.Wool products

12:55

Public voting ends at 6 p.m. for Tartu's participatory budget

12:27

Poet and translator Liisi Ojamaa dies

11:49

Court dismisses charges against Estonians suspected of money laundering

11:28

Helme: Estonia will not accept even one asylum seeker

10:54

Estonian-Icelandic parliamentary group formed in Riigikogu

10:22

Video: Noted British composer Max Richter in the ETV2 studios

09:58

Savisaar case lawyer denies prosecutor pressed client to make false claims

09:31

Enhanced cooperation statement signed between USA and Estonia

09:09

Pavillion and open-air stage planned for Pirita beach

08:33

Kaljulaid meets with Angela Merkel during Germany visit

08.10

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

08.10

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

08.10

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

08.10

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

08.10

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

08.10

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

08.10

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: