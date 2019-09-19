ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Former Centre Party leader Edgar Savisaar recovering from stroke ({{commentsTotal}})

Longtime leader of the Centre Party and former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar recently suffered a stoke and is now recoving, ERR reports.

In a post on Savisaar's Facebook page it was written that a message posted previously on the site was written by a friend of his, because he could not write it himself after suffering a stroke.

At the end of December last year, the Supreme Court issued a judgment dismissing Edgar Savisaar in an ongoing corruption trial because of his state of health.

The Public Prosecutor's Office accused Savisaar of using money from the city's budget for his own and the Center Party's large-scale appropriation. Other charges include bribe-taking, money laundering, and accepting the Center Party's largely prohibited donation.

Editor: Helen Wright



