What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

What the papers say
ERR News
Estonian newspapers (photo is illustrative).
Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
What the papers say

On Friday, Oct. 25, in addition to several other major topics, the papers in Estonia also wrote about twin Estonian sisters who both work as undertakers in a small California town, a new skate park in Veriora, designs submitted for a new school in Rakvere, and progress being made on a planned expansion and renovation of Pärnu Airport.

Estonian twins working as undertakers in California

After moving to the U.S. with their family from the small Põlva County village of Kanepi at the age of nine, Estonian twin sisters Mari-Liis and Maarja Pallo now work in Los Gatos, California as undertakers, regional paper Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Both sisters work for the same funeral home, but at two different offices at opposite ends of Los Gatos, a town whose population falls between that of Kohtla-Järve and that of Viljandi, and speaking to the paper, both stressed the importance they placed in the work they do, which they admitted is difficult but plays an important role during a family's most difficult time.

The Pallo family first moved to California in 1999, where their father served as pastor for the diaspora Estonian community in Los Angeles and their mother taught music at Los Angeles Estonian School.

While both Mari-Liis and Maarja Pallo read the news from Estonia every day and treasure their childhood memories from Estonia, including time spent with their grandparents and playing with friends, and still sing and listen to Estonian music, they can't imagine themselves moving back anytime soon.

"It would be nice to go visit, but I couldn't handle living in Estonia," Mari-Liis Pallo said.

New skate park in Veriora

A €30,000 new skate park was officially opened in the Põlva County hamlet of Veriora on Tuesday, where local youth can skate, rollerblade and ride scooters and bikes, regional paper Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

According to local youth, the skate park was actually completed three weeks ago already, and it has already found plenty of use, as previously they would have to travel dozens of kilometers from home, including to Värska, Põlva or Räpina, to work on their skills.

At the official opening ceremony, the Räpina municipal government gifted the local youth center with a new scooter, which was presented to a little girl; according to Räpina Municipal Mayor Enel Liin, the hope is to encourage girls in particular to use the skate park as well.

17 designs submitted for future Rakvere school

A total of 17 designs were submitted by last week's deadline for the future Rakvere State Upper Scondary School, which will be located in the city center at L. Koidula 11B, regional paper Virumaa Teataja writes (link in Estonian).

According to a spokesperson for state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), the final design should be selected by the end of November, after first being evaluated by the procurement committee and then chosen by a jury.

The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2022.

A total of 24 state upper secondary schools, including at least one in each county, are expected to be operating in Estonia by 2023.

Designer found for Pärnu Airport renovation

Esplan OÜ is to design the renovation and expansion of Pärnu Airport for a total cost of €143,550, regional paper Pärnu Postimees writes (link in Estonian). 

According to the contract, Esplan's design, which must be complete by the beginning of March, must accommodate 80 departing and 80 arriving passengers at once.

The expansion and renovation of the passenger terminal is part of a wider overhaul of the regional airport, for which the state has allocated €17.3 million.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

