ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tänak in fifth place after rally Catalunya day one ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in action in front of supporters in Catalunya Friday.
Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in action in front of supporters in Catalunya Friday.
News

Estonian rally star Ott Tänak lies in fifth place going into the second day of RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de Espana on Saturday, taking another step towards his maiden WRC title, helped by leading rival Sébastien Ogier (Citroën) of France having a bad day on Friday.

Tänak tops the WRC drivers' table with two races to go, including Catalunya. Only reigning champion Ogier, and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) have a mathematical chance of catching Tänak by the end of the season. Ogier, who is 38 points behind Tänak, hit trouble on the gravel stages in Catalunya on Friday, losing almost four minutes and, after a brief spell in the lead, Neuville also faded slightly to be replaced by teammate and rally legend, 45-year-old Sébastien Loeb.

Loeb, nine-times world champion, leads, going into Saturday, with Neuville in second place and Dani Sordo (Hyundai) from Cantabria in northern Spain, in third, in front of a relative home crowd. Tänak's teammate at Toyota, Kris Meeke (Northern Ireland) finished fourth, followed by Tänak, Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland, Toyota) and Elfyn Evans (Wales, Ford).

Citroën generally did not have a great day on Friday. Ogier's teammate, Esapekka Lappi (Finland) retired with engine problems. The team, which currently leads the manufacturers' table with Toyota snapping at their heels, had been testing various different aerodynamic setups ahead of Rally Catalunya, as well as tinkering with shock absorbers ahead of the preceding race in Wales, but neither development made it to race day.

Ogier's wife, Andrea Kaiser, brought some insouciance to proceedings as well, tweeting that "Shame on you [Citroën] for sitting a world champion in a car like that," replete with the hashtag "Sh*troen", following Friday's mechanical problems.

A unique blend of gravel stages on Friday followed by faster asphalt on Saturday, Rally Catalunya presents great challenges for mechanics and teams.

ERR's online sports portal is liveblogging Saturday's stages (in Estonian) here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:08

Interview: Ratas to reserve veto right regarding new minister

11:55

EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday

11:06

Tänak in fifth place after rally Catalunya day one

10:24

President formally releases foreign trade minister from office

25.10

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

25.10

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

25.10

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

25.10

CityBee starts offering car rental service in Tallinn

25.10

Ex-IT minister Kert Kingo says she followed law when misleading Riigikogu

25.10

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

25.10

Tallinn Transport chief says foreign labor could reduce bus driver shortage

25.10

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

25.10

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

25.10

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

25.10

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

25.10

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

25.10

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

25.10

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

25.10

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

25.10

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: