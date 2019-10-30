Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

Last year, 440 accidents were recorded at construction sites in Estonia, with three fatalities, ERR's online news in Russian reports.

As of September this year, there have been four fatalities on construction sites, with the Labor Inspectorate (Tööinspektsioon) saying that despite regular inspections, workplace safety on construction sites does not seem to be improving.

One of the major causes of accidents on construction sites has been falls, according to the article.

Many construction workers in Estonia in recent years have been of Ukraininan origin, with calls from some government ministers to have more stringent checks as well as reports of increasing numbers from the foreign workforce seeking legal advice in employment issues.

