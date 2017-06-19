news

Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application ({{commentsTotal}})

Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before.
Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

The Police and Border Guard (PPA) have a new online portal where citizens can apply for ID cards based on previously issued identification. According to PPA spokeswoman Olja Kivistik, they are planning to extend the use of the portal to all residents that have a personal identification code.

The portal also allows parents to apply for first-time documents for their underaged children, the police stated in a Monday press release. The new web environment went online on June 15.

For now, the new service is limited to citizens, but PPA is planning to extend it to all residents with a personal identification code, Kivistik said.

Through the new portal citizens can apply for a new ID card based on the data collected in the process leading up to issuing a previous identification document. As chief expert of PPA’s identity and status office, Marit Abram explains, the new e-environment allows individuals to quickly apply for new documents. Most of the required information was already available, which made the application process easier.

Beyond their existing ID cards, people could also log in using their Mobile ID or Internet bank, which is good news for Apple users, as the state’s systems typically don’t work to the full extent for anyone coming in using Apple devices.

That people could use their bank to log in meant that also those could apply for a new ID whose existing one had already lost its validity, Abram added.

The solution likely to be very welcome, as PPA has limited the number of offices where people can apply for documents to just a handful of service centers, and queues have been a constant problem.

According to Markus Lausmaa of SMIT, the Ministry of the Interior’s IT and development center, the new platform is geared towards simplicity and ease of use. “Those who don’t use a computer every day also need to be able to fill in the application. As a lot of the form is filled in automatically, ideally there are just six actions that need to be taken,” Lausmaa said, adding that the platform also worked for smartphones and tablets.

There are plans to extend the portal’s services to include passport applications as well other processes that are currently limited to PPA’s service centers, and to include all residents of Estonia that have a personal identification code (isikukood).

The portal can be reached through www.politsei.ee or via direct link.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

e-governmentppae-governanceid card


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

"R2I0G1A6," the winning design for the future transportation hub in Riga."R2I0G1A6," the winning design for the future transportation hub in Riga.
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
Session Hall of the Riigikogu.Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session
Updated: 12:35 
Jüri Kõre.Jüri Kõre.
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before.Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before.
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Opinion
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Readership survey: What do you think about ERR News?
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Jüri Leppik.
Opinion digest: Higher pay for prosecutors damages court system
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
Protests against the Rail Baltic project, Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Opinion digest: Rail Baltic through Pärnu instead of Tartu no disaster
NEWS
Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening.Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening.
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives
Anett Kontaveit in 's-Hertogenbosch, June 18, 2017.Anett Kontaveit in 's-Hertogenbosch, June 18, 2017.
Tennis: Kontaveit wins first career title
French troops at Ämari Air Base. NATO's Tallinn command element has supported the arrival of allied personnel in Estonia.French troops at Ämari Air Base. NATO's Tallinn command element has supported the arrival of allied personnel in Estonia.
Two years since NATO command element in Tallinn established
17.06
Ratas: Other parties’ platforms based on going against Center
17.06
Commission: Estonia ranks 9th in Europe for digitization
17.06
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
17.06
Tõniste: Principal of Greek debt should not be reduced
BUSINESS
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
Uber and Taxify both provide ridesharing services in Estonia.Uber and Taxify both provide ridesharing services in Estonia.
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
14.06
Bank of Estonia raises 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent
14.06
EVR Cargo to invest €35 million in purchase of rail cars
14.06
€16.3 million hub substation brought online in Auvere
13.06
Estonia's purchasing power sixth weakest in EU
Culture
Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
05.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 5-12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left), Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (center), and U.S. ambassador to Estonia, James D. Melville (right) in Tallinn on Apr. 22, 2017.
Ryan in Tallinn: US shoulder to shoulder with Estonia against all dangers
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:42
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
13:34
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated
11:02
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
10:25
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
09:42
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
09:14
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives
08:37
Tennis: Kontaveit wins first career title
18.06
Two years since NATO command element in Tallinn established
18.06
Baltic special police units practice detaining armed criminals
18.06
First LGBT+ parade in ten years to take place in Tallinn
18.06
US to station up to 600 troops to Baltics for Russia's Zapad exercise
17.06
Ratas: Other parties’ platforms based on going against Center
17.06
Commission: Estonia ranks 9th in Europe for digitization
17.06
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
17.06
Tõniste: Principal of Greek debt should not be reduced
16.06
Mikser thanks Estonian experts for participating in civil missions
16.06
Estonia, Finland establish nonprofit for developing X-Road
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Ratas emphasizes importance of EU unity at meeting with French president
16.06
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
INTERVIEW
Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
EU commissioner for the digital single market and former prime minister, Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip: 'We decided to solve the problem before it got out of hand'