Watch the second election debate in English live on ERR News at 1 p.m. Representatives of the four major parties—the Reform Party, the Center Party, the Social Democrats, and IRL—will debate their vision for the capital. The debate is hosted by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce.

Debating are Barbi Pilvre for the Social Democrats, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Center Party, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for the Reform Party, and Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL).

Venue: Hotel Viru, Bolero 1, Viru väljak 4, Tallinn

Time: Oct. 10, 1 p.m.

Admission: free

The Tuesday debate is arranged by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce. The debate was announced with an admission fee of €10, but the chamber later decided to waive it.

The debate is over. A video will be available shortly.